Patna Pirates Beat Haryana Steelers 41-32

LIVE VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Match Updates, MUM vs JAI, PAT vs HAR: We saw two top class matches in vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 on Sunday and Day 27 promises to be just as exciting with another double header on the cards at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune. The first match pits U Mumba against Jaipur Pink Panthers while Patna Pirates take on Haryana Steelers in the second game.

MUM vs JAI, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers have faced each other in 19 matches. Out of which, U Mumba have won 10 matches while Jaipur Pink Panthers have won 7 times. Two matches between the teams ended in ties.

PAT vs HAR, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers have faced each other in seven matches. Both teams have won three matches each while one game ended in a tie.













