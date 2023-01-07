Patna Schools To Remain Closed Upto Class 10 till January 14 Due To Cold Wave News

Owing to cold wave conditions, Patna DM has ordered to extend winter vacations and close schools upto class 10 till January 14.

Winter Vacation: Patna Extends Closure Of Schools Upto class 10 Till Janaury 14 Due To Cold Wave Condition

Patna: Biting cold wave condition across India has made authorities extend winter vacation in schools. In lieu of dipping temperature and severe cold wave condition, Patna in Bihar has announced extension of winter vacation in public and private schools in the city. DM has issued an order to keep all schools up to Class 10 closed till January 14. Earlier the schools were closed till January 8 but now the closure has been extended.

The DM’s order read,” In view of the prevailing cold wave conditions that might take a toll on the health of children, Chandashekhar Singh, Patna district DM has ordered closure of all schools- government and private- upto class 10 till January 14.”

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted that cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely to prevails in the state over the next few days.

Schools Closed In Other States Due To Cold Wave

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has directed all schools in Lucknow for students up to Class 8 to remain closed from January 09 to January 14 in view of the cold wave conditions. Lucknow district magistrate in a circular said, “In view of the difficulty being faced by the students in reaching the schools due to the extreme cold wave, all schools in urban and rural areas from Class-1 to class-8 in Lucknow, holiday is declared in schools from 09.01.2023 to 14.01.2023.”

Punjab: Punjab government extended the winter holidays till January 14, 2023, for students of class I to Class VII of all government, aided, recognised and private schools in the state. In a tweet, School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said holidays are being extended for Classes 1 to 7 till January 14. However, he added that students of Classes 8 to 12 must attend school from 10 am to 3 pm.

Mainpuri: Schools in UP’s Mainpuri district have been ordered to stay closed up to Class 8 till January 14, 2023. Notably, the schools on this district has been closed in view of the ongoing cold wave in North India. Schools are expected to reopen on January 16, 2023

Jaipur: The government and private schools in the city will remain closed till January 14. Jaipur District Collector Prakash Rajpurohit had issued an order extending the winter vacations of schools till January 14 for Classes 1 to 8. However, the examinations being conducted in the schools will continue during this period. There will be no change in exam timings



