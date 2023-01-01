National

Patna Schools Upto Class 8 To Remain Closed Till January 7 Due To Cold Conditions

admin
15Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 37 Second


Schools Closing News: Due to severe cold wave conditions in Patna, District Magistrate on Sunday said that schools will remain closed for students studying till classes 8 from January 02, 2023.

puducherry, puducherry schools closed, puducherry, schools shut, heavy rain alert puducherry
The schools will remain closed on November 4 (Friday) and November 5 (Saturday) as per the order issued by the Puducherry government.(Representational image: AFP)

Patna Schools Update:  Due to cold wave conditions in Patna, District Magistrate on Sunday said that schools will remain closed for students studying in classes 1 to 8 from January 2 to January 7, 2022.  ANI tweeted, “ In view of the cold wave conditions, schools in Patna will remain closed for students up to class 8 from January 2 to January 7: DM Patna.”

For the past few days, the state has been experiencing severe cold waves. Earlier schools in Patna were scheduled to remain closed for students up to class 8 till December 31, 2022. In a similar manner, the Punjab Government on Sunday extended winter holidays in all the government, private, and aided schools till January 8, 2023. School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that all schools in the state would not open on January 2 as announced earlier. The schools are scheduled to open on January 9, 2023.




Published Date: January 1, 2023 10:47 PM IST



Updated Date: January 1, 2023 10:58 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories