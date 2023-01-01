Patna Schools Upto Class 8 To Remain Closed Till January 7 Due To Cold Conditions
Schools Closing News: Due to severe cold wave conditions in Patna, District Magistrate on Sunday said that schools will remain closed for students studying till classes 8 from January 02, 2023.
Patna Schools Update: Due to cold wave conditions in Patna, District Magistrate on Sunday said that schools will remain closed for students studying in classes 1 to 8 from January 2 to January 7, 2022. ANI tweeted, “ In view of the cold wave conditions, schools in Patna will remain closed for students up to class 8 from January 2 to January 7: DM Patna.”
Bihar | In view of the cold wave conditions, schools in Patna will remain closed for students up to class 8 from January 2 to January 7: DM Patna
For the past few days, the state has been experiencing severe cold waves. Earlier schools in Patna were scheduled to remain closed for students up to class 8 till December 31, 2022. In a similar manner, the Punjab Government on Sunday extended winter holidays in all the government, private, and aided schools till January 8, 2023. School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that all schools in the state would not open on January 2 as announced earlier. The schools are scheduled to open on January 9, 2023.
Published Date: January 1, 2023 10:47 PM IST
Updated Date: January 1, 2023 10:58 PM IST
