Paulo Dybala Surges Roma, Atalanta Demolish Salernitana

Published: January 16, 2023 10:33 AM IST
By IANS
Rome: Paulo Dybala took center stage as his brace helped Roma conquer 10-man Fiorentina 2-0, while Atalanta destroyed Salernitana 8-2 with seven players on the scoreline.
Roma were coming off a Coppa Italia victory over Genoa thanks to Dybala’s solo effort, and the Argentinean proved decisive again on Sunday’s match as Dybala put the Giallorossi ahead in the 40 the minute when Tammy Abraham chested it down for him to hit in a left-footed volley, reports Xinhua news agency.
The duo combined again in the 80th minute to seal the matters as Abraham rolled across from the right for Dybala to finish it off.
Elsewhere, Salernitana’s Boulaye Dia canceled Jeremie Boga’s opener, but the Dea ran riots after that as Ademola Lookman, Giorgio Scalvini, Teun Koopmeiners and Rasmus Hojlund put Atalanta firmly in charge at halftime, before Lookman bagged a brace while Ederson and Nadir Zortea rounded the scoresheet. Hans Caviglia’s goal for the away side only proved to be a temporary balm.
Also on Sunday, Lazio won over Sassuolo 2-0 but lost trump card Ciro Immobile to injury. With the results, Lazio, Atalanta and Roma are locked together on 34 points.
In Sunday’s other fixtures, Bologna beat Udinese 2-1, Spezia defeated Torino 1-0.
