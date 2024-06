Hyderabad: After the Lok Sabha elections result in which the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won with a thumping majority, allotting of ministerial seat and posts are going on. In the latest development in the Andhra politics where Telugu Desam Party (TDP) emrged victorious, Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan is reported to seek Deputy Chief Minister post in the state cabinet, India Today reported citing sources.