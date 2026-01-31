COLUMBIA, Mo., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Paytient, a leader in innovative healthcare affordability and payment solutions, was awarded Modern Healthcare’s 2025 Best in Business Award in the Patient Experience and Engagement category. While the award highlights Paytient’s rapid deployment of the Medicare Prescription Payment Plan (M3P)—powering nearly half the market—this recognition underscores a broader shift in the industry: Paytient has become the essential infrastructure partner for insurers and employers seeking to bridge the gap between coverage and access.Explosive Growth and Adoption 2025 served as a watershed year for Paytient’s healthcare affordability platform. As rising deductibles and costs collided with a workforce demanding greater choice and personalization, the need for flexible payment options became acute. Consequently, Paytient experienced unprecedented adoption across both commercial and regulated lines of business as organizations sought infrastructure to make their benefits usable.
Kristin Laughlin
Chief Marketing Officer
[email protected] SOURCE Paytient Technologies
- Ubiquitous Utility: In 2025, members utilized Paytient at over 30,000 unique healthcare merchants, proving that employees value the freedom to access care from the providers they choose rather than restricted networks.
- Scaling Impact: The velocity of care enabled by Paytient has accelerated dramatically The velocity of care enabled by Paytient has accelerated dramatically. In 2025 alone, the platform facilitated 200% of the total care volume delivered in the company’s entire history prior to that year.
- Closing the Access Gap: 80% of members accessed care they would have otherwise skipped or delayed due to cost.
- Improving Workforce Stability: 94% of members reported reduced financial stress, and employers saw 23% lower turnover among Paytient users compared to non-users.
- Better Outcomes: 78% of users stated they are healthier overall due to the program.
