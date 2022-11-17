Thursday, November 17, 2022
Paytm Shares Tumble After Reports Of SoftBank Cutting Stake

At 11:39 am IST, Paytm shares were trading at 50.05 points or 8.34 per cent down at 551.40.

Mumbai: The shares of fintech application Paytm’s parent One97 Communications tumbled over 10 per cent after reports came out suggesting that the SoftBank Group, one of the major shareholders of the company, is selling shares worth over $200 million through a block deal today.

The reports said SoftBank is seeking to sell 4.5 per cent of its 17.45 per cent stake in One97 Communications Ltd. The price range for the sale has been set at ₹555-₹601.45.  Once the sale is complete, SoftBank’s remaining stake in One97 Communications will fall to 12.9 per cent, according to reports.

A year back, Paytm raised ₹18,300 crore in an initial sale, which was the biggest IPO in India then, and now, only second to that of LIC. However, Paytm IPO has not been considered successful for the investors as the stock slumped 27 per cent on market debut from issue price of ₹2,150 per share.




Published Date: November 17, 2022 11:48 AM IST





