PayU Unveils Brand Ad Film to Showcase Its Role as the Engine Behind Digital Transactions

Following the successful launch of its recent brand refresh, PayU, one of India’s leading digital financial services providers, today unveiled the ‘One PayU‘ brand ad film. This film is an extension of PayU’s brand refresh initiative and aims to boost brand awareness while positioning PayU as a unified, full-stack digital financial services platform. Through this initiative, PayU seeks to showcase its pivotal role in powering digital payments, credit solutions (LazyPay and PaySense), and PayTech as a Service (PaaS) via Wibmo.

The ‘One PayU’ film addresses a common challenge – while consumers often interact with PayU’s products and its group companies, they may not realize that PayU is the driving force behind these services. Whether making online payments, applying for credit, or utilizing other financial services, PayU’s presence is deeply embedded in the digital commerce ecosystem, though not always visible to users.

One PayU : Powering Digital Commerce through Resilience and Innovation

YouTube link: www.youtube.com/watchv=g0NtztLj-R0

Vijay Agicha, Chief Investment and Transformation Officer, PayU, said,“The ‘One PayU’ film highlights our commitment to creating a seamless digital financial services platform for our customers. This film is designed to raise awareness about PayU’s role as the engine behind 90% of digital transactions in India. While PayU operates with quiet efficiency, powering a vast range of digital payments, this campaign creatively brings our vital role to the forefront. Our refreshed brand identity marks the next phase of growth as we unify our offerings across payments, credit, and financial services, continuing to deliver innovative, integrated solutions for all our stakeholders- businesses, consumers, and financial institutions.”

The ad film opens with a heartwarming scene of a young boy making an online purchase, thanking a PayU character personifying the brand for enabling the transaction. Throughout the film, PayU is depicted as an invisible yet crucial enabler of various digital financial activities-from loan approvals to online payments-with users expressing gratitude as the PayU character walks through everyday scenarios. This reinforces PayU’s integral role in facilitating digital commerce across the country.

The six week long ‘One PayU’ campaign will reach its 3.5 crore audience segment and seek to enhance awareness and consideration for an additional 5 crore consumers. While digital remains the core vehicle for this branding campaign, tactical insertions in traditional media and OOH are also planned. PayU will leverage on Programmatic and data driven marketing models to maximize impact. CTV (Connected TV) as a media channel plays a significant part in this video first marketing mix. Focused on eight metros initially it will then drive deeper into Tier 2 and 3 cities, telling the story of PayU to consumers of PayU group products.

As PayU continues to innovate and grow its presence in India’s digital financial services segment, the company is focused on serving all its stakeholders with a unified suite of services, reflecting PayU’s brand values of ‘Customer Centricity’, ‘Trust’ and ‘Innovation’. This marks an exciting new chapter for PayU, furthering its mission to create a robust financial services platform for businesses, financial institutions and consumers alike.

About PayU

PayU, one of Indias leading digital financial services providers with Prosus as an investor, operates businesses that are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India and offers advanced solutions to meet the digital payment requirements of the Indian market. PayU India companies aim to create a full-stack digital financial services platform to serve all (tapped and untapped) financial needs of customers through technology solutions. PayU provide payment gateway solutions to online businesses through its cutting-edge and award-winning technology and has empowered 5 lakhs+ businesses, including India’s leading enterprises, e-commerce giants and SMBs. It enables businesses to collect digital payments across 150+ online payment methods such as Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Net Banking, EMIs, pay-later, QR, UPI, Wallets, and more. It’s a preferred partner in the affordability ecosystem, offering the maximum coverage of issuers and easy-to-implement integrations across card-based EMIs, pay-later options and new-age cardless EMIs. PayU offers e-commerce brands best-in-industry success rates while ensuring a seamless checkout experience.