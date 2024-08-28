PayU Unveils its Refreshed Brand Identity

PayU, one of India’s leading digital financial services providers, today launched its refreshed brand identity, taking a significant step towards its vision to become India’s largest and most valuable digital financial services company, one that is “Made in India, for the world“. This brand refresh reflects PayU’s bold ambition of evolving beyond payments to deliver comprehensive financial solutions, positioning itself as a resiliently progressive brand in the digital financial ecosystem. The new logo, which was revealed at the Global Fintech Fest 2024, marks a pivotal moment for PayU as it transitions from a payments-centric entity to a fully integrated platform serving merchants, consumers, and financial institutions. PayU partnered with Conran Design Group (Havas Brand and Design Consultancy) to bring its brand refresh vision to life.

PayU’s refreshed brand identity is anchored on three core pillars Customer-Centricity, Trust and Innovation. The company aims to create a unified, full-stack digital financial services platform that seamlessly integrates payments, credit (LazyPay and PaySense), and PayTech as a Service (PaaS) (Wibmo). The brand refresh embodies PayU’s evolution and its commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions, in addition to providing robust, secure, and technologically advanced solutions that can adapt to changing market conditions. This relentless focus on innovation and adaptability aligns with PayUs mission to empower its customers and drive financial inclusion. The new logo reflects a portal to infinite possibilities – a gateway for growth, transformation, and the future of finance. The design features a dynamic “U“, emphasizing the importance of all its stakeholders including customers, employees, partners and communities. The modern typography and fresh color palette complement PayUs innovative and approachable character, with the color green signifying growth and grey representing professional expertise.

Inaugurating the new logo, Renu Sud Karnad, Chairperson of the PayU Payments Board of Directors, said,“PayU’s refreshed brand identity represents a strategic move to align with its evolving business objectives of building a scalable and integrated digital finance platform, adapting to a dynamic market environment. Congratulations to the team on this significant development.”

Celebrating the brand refresh, Anirban Mukherjee, CEO, PayU said, “As we continue to redefine the digital financial services landscape, our new brand identity reflects our unwavering commitment to innovation, trust, and customer centricity. By positioning ourselves as a Resiliently Progressivecompany, were signalling our ability to navigate a rapidly changing market while staying true to our core values. Our goal is to not only become Indias largest and most valuable fintech platform but also to set the global standard for digital financial solutions.”

In alignment with the brand refresh, PayU has released two brand films putting spotlight on its customer-centric approach. By empowering its users, whether they are merchants, consumers, or financial institutions, PayU is always around to help them unlock their potential, achieve their financial goals and dreams. Prioritising trust and integrity in all its operations, PayU ensures that stakeholders can rely on its secure platform for seamless transactions. With customers’ needs at the heart of everything it does, PayU is delivering relevant solutions to cater to their requirements. The brand refresh highlights PayUs readiness to serve a global audience, expanding its reach while maintaining the highest standards of service.

PayU, one of Indias leading digital financial services providers with Prosus as an investor, operates businesses that are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India and offers advanced solutions to meet the digital payment requirements of the Indian market. PayU India companies aim to create a full-stack digital financial services platform to serve all (tapped and untapped) financial needs of customers through technology solutions. PayU provide payment gateway solutions to online businesses through its cutting-edge and award-winning technology and has empowered 5 lakhs+ businesses, including India’s leading enterprises, e-commerce giants and SMBs. It enables businesses to collect digital payments across 150+ online payment methods such as Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Net Banking, EMIs, pay-later, QR, UPI, Wallets, and more. It’s a preferred partner in the affordability ecosystem, offering the maximum coverage of issuers and easy-to-implement integrations across card-based EMIs, pay-later options and new-age cardless EMIs. PayU offers e-commerce brands best-in-industry success rates while ensuring a seamless checkout experience.