‘Akin To 1987 Rigging’: PDP’s Srinagar Nominee Waheed Para Claims J-K Admin Officials Trying To Manipulate LS Polls

PDP leader Waheed Para, who is pitted against NC’s Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi– an influential Shia leader, from the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, claimed that some officials in the Jammu and Kashmir administration are trying to manipulate polls akin to the alleged “rigging” in 1987 elections.

Jammu and Kashmir Lok Sabha Election 2024: Waheed Para, the Srinagar candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Saturday alleged that some officials working in the Jammu and Kashmir administration are attempting to manipulate Lok Sabha polls in the erstwhile state akin to the alleged “rigging” in 1987 elections which purportedly sparked insurgency in Kashmir valley.

In a post on X, Waheed Ur Rehman Para, a youth leader of the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP, claimed that the current events are reminiscent of the alleged poll “rigging” by the Congress and National Conference in the 1987 elections.

The 36-year-old PDP leader, who is pitted against NC’s Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi— an influential Shia leader, from the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, tagged the Union Home Ministry and Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in his post, and demanded free and fair elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Dear @PMOIndia and @HMOIndia, actions of certain officials influenced by one political party are reminiscent of the mistakes made by the Congress and the National Conference in 1987. Arrests, harassment, and raids on PDP workers undermine the essence of democracy,” Para wrote on X.

“We demand free and fair elections. Manipulating elections equals rigging and echoes the dark days of 1987, killing hopes in democracy. Hope you won’t let anyone derail the process,” the youth leader added.

In another post on the micro-blogging site, Para alleged the police had arrested PDP’s polling agents.

“Sad to see police arresting and unlawfully detaining polling agents of the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party in the central Kashmir parliament constituency,” he said.

1987 J-K Assembly Elections

The infamous 1987 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections were allegedly rigged as former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference swept the polls, sparking an outcry, which is widely believed to have birthed militancy in Kashmir.

Polling for the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency will be held on May 13– Phase 4, of the seven-phased Lok Sabha Election 2024.

