Peeche Se Behuda Comments… Angry Babita Ji of TMKOC aka Munmun Dutta Slams Paps at Event

Babita ji of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah aka Munmun Dutta tells the paps to stop making lewd comments on celebs while standing at the back. Check viral video here.

‘Peeche Se Behuda Comments…’ Angry Babita Ji of Taarak Mehta aka Munmun Dutta Slams Paps at Event – WATCH

Angry Babita ji viral video: Babita ji of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah aka Munmun Dutta is seen lashing out at the paparazzi at an event. The actor asks a section of the paparazzi to stop passing lewd comments to the celebrities they are clicking at events. She tells them that the videos capture their audio and it’s evident how they insult the celebs sometimes.

In a video shared by a pap account on Instagram, Munmun tells the photographers, “Aur yeh jo peeche se (makes sounds mimicking them) jo comment karte hai na jo sunai deta hai baad mein unke videos mein woh bhi zara comment karna bandh kare (Those who comment standing at the back should stop doing it right away as it get recorded in the videos).”

Babita ji, as she is popularly called, added, “Behuda jo peechhe se comments karte hai, woh community aisi hogayi hai aajkal (Absurd people who stand at the back and pass comments, the community has become like this nowadays).”

WATCH MUNMUN DUTTA’S VIRAL VIDEO SLAMMING THE PAPARAZZI:

Munmun didn’t talk about any one incident in particular. She simply objected to a section of the paps making fun of the way celebs are dressed sometimes, thinking that the celebs don’t get to hear anything.

The actor is famous for her performance in the TV Show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It is one of the most popular and oldest TV shows in India and is running in its 14th year with over 3300 episodes. Munmun is joined by actors like Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sunayana Fozdar, Sachin Shroff, and Sonalika Joshi among others.

Your thoughts on Munmun’s video?



