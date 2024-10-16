Pegatron 5G and Flexsol Collaborate for 5G Smart Pole and Field Deployments

Pegatron 5G and Flexsol are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at delivering a Make in India private 5G solution, designed to meet the growing demand for private 5G deployments. This collaboration brings to the market a comprehensive private 5G solution that includes radios, DU/CU, and user equipment devices from Pegatron 5G, alongside smart poles, cabinets, power systems, cables, and accessories from Flexsol.

David Hoelscher, VP Business Development & Chief Product Officer, Pegatron 5G and and S. Radhakrishnan, Founder & Managing Director, Flexsol Infra – Solutions at Flexsol Pegatron signing

“We have selected Flexsol as our infrastructure partner due to their extensive experience exceeding two decades in providing world- class deployment solutions to global telecom OEM’s, tower companies and enterprises,” said David Hoelscher, VP Business Development & Chief Product Officer, Pegatron 5G. “This partnership will empower us to deliver Make in India private 5G solutions across various sectors, including mining, intelligent villages, manufacturing and educational campuses. Importantly, this collaboration extends beyond India to global customers.”

“We are excited to partner with Pegatron 5G for the deployment of Make in India private 5G private networks. Flexsol’s vast experience and diverse product offerings- including poles, enclosures, and smart city infrastructure – when combined with Pegatron 5G’s network equipment, can facilitate the introduction of private 5G solutions across numerous new sectors. We look forward to future collaborations with Pegatron 5G, in areas such as Edge computing including On Prem Smart Factory, Smart city, Edge server deployments and Edge data centers,” said S. Radhakrishnan, Founder & Managing Director, Flexsol Infra – Solutions.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

About Pegatron 5G

Pegatron 5G is a dedicated business unit of Pegatron Corporation, a global leader in electronics manufacturing services. Leveraging Pegatron’s extensive product development and manufacturing expertise, Pegatron 5G delivers end-to-end O-RAN compliant solutions for 5G networks. These solutions include 5G radios, servers, networking equipment, and CPE devices. Pegatron 5G also offers edge computing and network management solutions tailored for private networks, addressing the diverse needs of industrial transformation. 5g.pegatroncorp.com

About Flexsol Infra – Solutions

Flexsol Infra-Solutions is a Delhi-based company with over 2 decades of experience in designing and supplying smart infrastructure solutions for telecom and IT applications. Its products are deployed all over the world with leading NEPs, telcos, towercos and IT players. The portfolio consists of various smart solutions for dense-urban as well as rural deployments, powered by IOT and 4G/5G technologies. The latest products include modular Edge Data Centres, Smart cabinets and Battery charging and swapping solutions. www.flexsol.in