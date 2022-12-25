



Sao Paolo: Family members of Brazilian soccer great Pele are gathering at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo where the 82-year-old global icon has been since the end of November. Doctors said earlier this week that Pele’s cancer had advanced, adding the three-time World Cup winner is under “elevated care” related to “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions.” No other hospital statements have been published since. He had a tumour removed from his colon back in September 2021 and received regular hospital treatment.

Pelé’s daughter: “Here we go, in the fight and in faith. One more night together.” pic.twitter.com/oS7WB8B0yS — Barstool Football (@StoolFootball) December 24, 2022

