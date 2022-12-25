Pele, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, has been kept under special observation.

Pele’s Condition Reported To Be Critical, Friends And Relatives Arriving At Hospital

Sao Paulo: Pele, the all-time great football player, is in critical condition. The great Brazilian footballer is currently battling for his life at a Sao Paulo hospital. Pele, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, has been kept under special observation. His health is continuously deteriorating, affecting his kidneys and heart, as reported by bhaskar.com.

CLOSE FRIENDS AND FAMILY MEMBERS HAVE STARTED GATHERING AT THE HOSPITAL

Close friends and family members of Pele have started gathering at the hospital to see the 82-year-old veteran footballer who has been battling cancer. His family celebrated Christmas on Sunday in the hospital itself. On Sunday morning, Pele’s daughter Kelly Cristina Nascimento posted a family photo on Instagram. In the Instagram post, Kelly Nascimento wrote, “Gratitude, love, togetherness of family, this is the essence of Christmas. Thank you for all the love you sent this Christmas. Gratitude and love I would be nothing without him (Pele) in this fun and wonderful life. Merry Christmas, today and always.”

Earlier on Sunday, Kelly Nascimento, the eldest daughter of the Brazilian football legend said her father “was still in the fight” as he battles advancing cancer in a Sao Paulo hospital.

“We’re still here, in the fight and in the faith. One more night together,” Nascimento said in a message that accompanied the photo.

Pele was admitted to the Albert Einstein hospital late last month to treat a respiratory infection and reassess chemotherapy.

Considered by many as the greatest-ever footballer, Pele is the only player to win the World Cup three times, having lifted the sport’s most coveted trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970.



