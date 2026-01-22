BRENTWOOD, Tenn.

/PRNewswire/ —, a leading manufacturer of windows and doors, celebrated the opening of the Pella Corporation Wellness Center in Pella, Iowa, powered by, the largest direct healthcare company serving large employers and unions and a leading provider of digital care.“We’re excited to announce the opening of the Pella Corporation Wellness Center right here in our hometown,” said John Bollman, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Pella Corporation. “Our legacy has always been shaped by our people. That’s why we’re going the extra mile to focus on our team members, investing in their long-term health and wellness, so they can continue to grow and support our mission of fostering bold, innovative ideas and creating brighter futures for generations to come.” The wellness center and pharmacy, located on Washington Street, will provide convenient access to care for nearly 2,500 team members. A dedicated Premise care team will provide a suite of high-quality services includingand pediatrics,, and. “Our partnership with Pella Corporation is a representation of our commitment to providing whole-person care for communities across the nation,” said Beth Ratliff, COO, Premise Health. “By bringing high-quality, value-driven services such as primary and preventive care, behavioral health, pharmacy, and care navigation together under one roof, we are delivering on a vision to help people get and stay healthy, not just when they are sick.” Pella Corporation team members and their families can also schedule appointments both in-person and virtually with the. Later this spring, the two companies plan to host a larger grand opening of the wellness center where team members and their families will have the opportunity to tour the facility and meet their Premise care team.Premise Health is the leading direct healthcare provider and one of the largest digital providers in the country, serving millions of members across commercial and municipal employers, health plans, unions, and tribes in the U.S. Premise’s integrated model of in-person and virtual care provides convenient, often same-day access to diverse member populations. It operates more than 800 onsite and nearsite wellness centers in 46 states and Guam, delivering care through onsite, nearsite, and virtual solutions. With an innovative advanced primary care model, deep expertise in occupational health, and more than 30 types of care, Premise delivers the breadth and depth of care required to serve its partners’ total populations. The result is high-quality healthcare that meets the needs of members and their families, helping them live healthier while lowering costs for organizations. For more information on Premise Health, visitPella has been creating a brighter future for its customers, communities, and team members since 1925. Recognized as an industry leader in innovation, Pella Corporation designs and manufactures windows and doors for residential homes and commercial applications. The company is headquartered in Pella, Iowa, and employs more than 10,000 team members across 20 manufacturing locations and 250 showrooms across the country. For more information, visitValerie SomervillePublic Relations ManagerPremise HealthMonica ClarkHead of Stakeholder Engagement & ReputationPella CorporationSOURCE Premise Health; Pella Corporation