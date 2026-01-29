BALTIMORE

Jan. 29, 2026

/PRNewswire/ — InVita Healthcare Technologies, a leading provider of specialized software solutions supporting the advancement of Public Health & Safety and Human Biologics, today announced that its Track-Kit™ Sexual Assault Kit (SAK) tracking system has been selected by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to serve as the statewide solution for tracking sexual assault kits, supporting accountability, transparency, and information-sharing across the process. The selection follows the enactment of Act 122 of 2024, which requires Pennsylvania to establish a statewide, electronic sexual assault tracking system administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). The law requires participation from the agencies and facilities that collect, transfer, and process sexual assault kit evidence — including law enforcement, forensic laboratories, and healthcare providers — and ensures survivors can securely and anonymously access kit information and opt in to receive updates as their kit moves throughout the investigative process. Track-Kit is the only complete SAK tracking solution designed to support these statewide requirements through a secure, cloud-based platform that delivers real-time tracking and visibility at every stage of the process — from initial collection through forensic analysis to final storage. The system is designed to provide survivors with access to a secure portal to anonymously monitor the status and location of their kits. With this selection, Pennsylvania becomes the 17state to join the growing Track-Kit community, which is used in states representing more than 40% of the U.S. population. “Public safety professionals work every day to make a real difference in the communities they serve, and our mission is to build technology that helps support and strengthen their work,” said Todd Collins, President & CEO of InVita. “We’re honored to support Pennsylvania in this initiative and to advance a statewide approach that promotes transparency, accountability, and justice for survivors.”SOURCE InVita Healthcare Technologies