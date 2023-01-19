Home

Provident Fund Alert: Pensioners Can Lodge EPF-related Grievance on EPFO Portal. Here’s How

Provident Fund Latest Update: The EPFiGMS portal allows EPF subscribers to view the status of open complaints and requests.

Provident Fund Latest Update: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation said the EPF members can lodge EPF-related complaints or grievances and get their queries answered using the EPF i-Grievance Management System (EPFiGMS). For the unversed, the EPFiGMS is a customised portal of the EPFO to address the grievances for the services provided by EPFO.

“Grievances can be lodged at any place and will land in concerned office to which the grievances pertain. Grievances can be sent to Head office at New Delhi or to the field offices now 135 across the country,” according to the EPFO portal.

Moreover, the EPFiGMS portal also allows the subscribers to view the status of open complaints and requests. Notably, the EPF-related grievance can be raised by PF member, EPS Pensioner, Employer and Others.

Provident Fund: Here’s how to raise grievances

Visit the official website of EPF i-Grievance Management System (https://epfigms.gov.in/) and click on the ‘Register Grievance’ tab.

Select the applicable ‘Status’ option.

Enter the Universal Account Number (UAN). Enter the security code and click on the ‘Get Details’ button.

Where UAN detail is displayed, click on the ‘Get OTP’ button.

Input the OTP, then press the “Submit” button. Upon OTP verification, a message of verification will show up. To continue, click on the “Ok” button.

Enter personal details, such as your name, gender, contact information, pin code, state, and country.

Click on the PF account number in the “Grievance Details” column.

Select the complaint type along with the complaint description. Using the “Choose File” and “Attach” buttons, upload the necessary files to support the complaint. Click the “Add” button after entering the grievance information and attaching the supporting papers.

The complaint will be posted to the area titled “Grievance Details.” To file the complaint with the EPFO, click the “Submit” button.

After the grievance has been registered, an email and SMS will be sent to the EPF subscribers with a registration number.

Provident Fund: Here’s how to check status of EPF complaint

Visit https://epfigms.gov.in

Click the “View Status” button.

Enter the registration number, sometimes known as the complaint number, grievance password, mobile number, email address, and security code.

Click “Submit.”

Then the status of your grievance will be displayed.



