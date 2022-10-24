Monday, October 24, 2022
HomeNationalPeople Across India Immerse In The Festival Of Lights
National

People Across India Immerse In The Festival Of Lights

admin
By admin
0
69



Diwali 2022: India is celebrating the festival of lights today. This is the first ‘normal Diwali’ post-pandemic after 2 years. Diwali is India’s most important festival—a time to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. Known as the festival of lights, this festival is celebrated by lighting diyas and candles. People also decorate their homes with colourful lights and a Rangoli is drawn to welcome Goddess Laxmi.Also Read – Happy Diwali 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, Messages to Share With Your Friends And Family

This festival is infused with a wide variety of traditions and rituals. Goddess Lakshmi is the main deity worshipped throughout this festival. The festival symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance and hope over despair. Also Read – Diwali 2022: Scientific Reasons Behind Lighting Diyas On The Festival

India.com wishes everyone a very Happy Diwali! Stay with us for live updates from across the country. Also Read – Double Diwali: Bollywood Erupts In Joy Over India’s Memorable Win Over Pakistan



  • 7:17 AM IST


    PM Modi Greets Nation On Diwali



  • 6:44 AM IST


    PM Modi In Ayodhya



  • 6:37 AM IST


    President Droupadi Murmu Greets Nation Ahead Of Diwali

    On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all my fellow citizens living in India and abroad. May energy and light spread in our lives like a Diya. May the spirit of helping the underprivileged grow deep in the minds of people and let us all continue our traditions of ‘Subh’ and ‘Labh’.



  • 6:33 AM IST


    Rush to travel back home in overcrowded trains ahead of Diwali





Source link

Previous articleFind Out What Each Zodiac Sign Should Offer to Goddess Lakshmi on Deepawali
Next articleRishi Sunak Could Be Next PM, Boris Johnson Pulls Out Of Race
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677