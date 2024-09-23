Pepe Jeans Unveils “Very Pepe” with Kriti Sanon as their Global Brand Ambassador: A Bold Campaign Celebrating London Cool and Eclectic Style

Pepe Jeans London proudly introduces “VERY PEPE”, the new Autumn/Winter collection campaign featuring Actor, Producer and Entrepreneur Kriti Sanon, who makes her debut as the brand’s first-ever global ambassador of Indian origin. This landmark collaboration celebrates the brand’s unique British heritage and eclectic style, set against the vibrant streets of West London, embodying the bold, edgy spirit of Pepe Jeans with a blend of classic sophistication and modern flair.

Kriti Sanon, Global Brand Ambassador of Pepe jeans

Kriti Sanon embodies the Pepe Jeans DNA – bold, edgy and eclectic. Reflecting on her association with Pepe Jeans, Kriti said, “Pepe Jeans has always stood for individuality and bold style. I’m thrilled to represent a brand as their global brand ambassador that not only reflects my personal style but also connects the best of London’s iconic fashion heritage with a global audience. The ‘VERY PEPE‘ collection is versatile andeffortlessly stylish.”

On behalf of Pepe Jeans London, AWWG’s CEO Marcella Wartenbergh states, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Kriti Sanon as our brand ambassador. Following the incredible memorable experience of taking the leading Actor to Silverstone with Red Bull Racing by Pepe Jeans, our upcoming new campaign marks yet another exciting chapter for our brand.”

The campaign will unfold in two waves. The first wave celebrates Pepe Jeans denim heritage, showcasing all-denim looks against the vibrant reds of Londons iconic post boxes, telephone booths, and classic cars on the streets of Portobello. The second wave captures the essence of West London living, featuring smart-casual styles for her, set against the backdrop of classic black cabs and the elegant white facades of Notting Hill.

The Autumn/Winter 2024 collection blends contemporary fashion with rich heritage, featuring pieces that tell a story and are always supported by denim. Key highlights include a retro dark blue wash jumpsuit for women, celebrating London Boho heritage with iconic British staples like classic trench coats, leather biker jackets, wool checked coats, and bohemian floral print dresses. Complementing these are versatile shirting and knitwear, all seamlessly paired with the brand’s signature denim. *aadir men

To mark the launch, selected Pepe Jeans stores will host exclusive in-store experiences. Customers can enjoy interactive displays and explore the collection up close. Discover the Pepe Jeans London Autumn/Winter 2024 Collection, now available online and in stores. Step into the world of “VERY PEPE” and embrace the season with confidence. See how Pepe Jeans redefines Autumn/Winter fashion with its signature style and flair.