Tuesday, December 6, 2022
HomeNationalPepsiCo To Cut Hundreds Of Corporate Jobs In Headquarters Roles
National

PepsiCo To Cut Hundreds Of Corporate Jobs In Headquarters Roles

admin
By admin
0
79


PepsiCo Layoff: PepsiCo makes Doritos, Lays potato chips and Quaker Oats, along with its namesake cola. As of Dec. 25 last year, PepsiCo employed about 309,000 people worldwide, including about 129,000 people in the U.S.

pepsico
2022 Major Layoffs: PepsiCo To Cut Hundreds Of Corporate Jobs In Headquarters Roles

2022 Major Layoffs: Beverage giant PepsiCo is cutting hundreds of jobs in its North American snacks and beverages division. According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, it is a part of a plan “to simplify the organization so we can operate more efficiently”—making it the latest company to plan major cuts amid fears that inflation could slide the economy into recession.

The layoffs will affect employees of its food and beverage businesses in Chicago; Plano, Texas and Purchase, New York, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter and a company memo.

The company’s beverage unit is expected to be hit harder by the cuts because the snacks unit already shrank its workforce through a voluntary retirement program, according to the Journal.

PepsiCo makes Doritos, Lays potato chips and Quaker Oats, along with its namesake cola. As of Dec. 25 last year, PepsiCo employed about 309,000 people worldwide, including about 129,000 people in the U.S.

After reporting a jump in quarterly sales and profits, PepsiCo executives in October said they were cutting costs to offset the pressure on profit margins and to weather what appeared to be worsening macroeconomic conditions.

PepsiCo joins other companies, including Walmart Inc. and Ford Motor Co., that have been trimming white-collar workers even as they hold on to front-line staff. Meanwhile, an advertising slowdown has pushed many tech and media companies into layoff mode.

National Public Radio is restricting hiring and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s CNN is cutting jobs, as are several other media giants. Also, PC-maker Hewlett Packard said it would layoff as many as 6,000 employees over the next three years as the slumping world economy continues to embroil the US tech sector.




Published Date: December 6, 2022 8:01 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Rohit Sharma Would Credit The Bowlers
Next article
WTC Final: England’s Win Over Pakistan May Help India Qualify For World Test Championship 2023 Final
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
79
Previous article
Rohit Sharma Would Credit The Bowlers
Next article
WTC Final: England’s Win Over Pakistan May Help India Qualify For World Test Championship 2023 Final
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677