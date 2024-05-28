Home

Swati Maliwal ‘Assault’: ‘Perpetrators Pretending To Be Victims’, Dhruv Rathee Tweets Day After AAP MP’s Claims

In a post on his X handle, Dhruv Rathee rejected the “fake allegations” against him and asserted it was ironic that “perpetrators are pretending to be victims”, in a sly dig at Swati Maliwal.

Swati Maliwal ‘Assault’ Case: Famed Youtuber Dhruv Rathee Tuesday took a veiled swipe at Swati Maliwal, day after the AAP Rajya Sabha MP claimed she was getting rape and death threats after Rathee shared a video on his social media handles about Maliwal’s alleged ‘assault’ by Bibhav Kumar– a close-aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Fake allegations against me, daily death threats, dehumanizing insults, coordinated campaigns to defame me … I’m used to it by now. The irony is that perpetrators are pretending to be victims. Everyone knows who is behind all this,” the Youtuber wrote.

“They want to silence me. But that’s not gonna happen. If you silence 1 Dhruv Rathee, 1000 new ones will rise up. Jai Hind,” Rathee added.

‘Character assassination, threats’

Earlier, Swati Maliwal had claimed that she was receiving “rape and death threats”, accusing Dhruv Rathee of ‘victim-shaming’ her, after the Youtuber posted a video about her alleged ‘assault’.

Taking to X, the AAP MP accused her party leaders of orchestrating a “character-assassination” campaign against her, asserting that the situation got “further exacerbated when YouTuber

Dhruv Rathee posted a one-sided video against me”.

Rathee’s video is ‘one-sided’

Maliwal claimed that she attempted to contact Rathee to present her side of the story but her calls and texts went unanswered.

” I tried my best to reach out to him to tell him my version but he ignored my calls and messages. It is shameful that people like him, who claim to be independent journalists could act like other AAP spokespersons and victim shame me to the extent that I am now facing extreme abuses and threats,” she wrote.

On Monday, a Delhi court dismissed the bail plea of Maliwal’s alleged “attacker”, Bibhav Kumar. During the proceedings, Maliwal told the court that there was a threat to her life and “grave danger” to her family if Kumar was released.

She claimed that a “one-sided video” about the incident “was made by a YouTuber”, following which she started receiving the threats.

