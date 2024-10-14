Home

KUMARASWAMY VS ADGP: Personal Clash Overshadows Nikhil’s Political Comeback

EVEN AS THE ELECTION COMMISSION is all set to announce the date for by-elections at the end of the month for the constituencies of Channapatna, Sandur and Shiggaon, the name of Nikhil Kumaraswamy has once again cropped up as a JDS-BJP alliance candidate. The name of former MLA CP Yogeshwara is also doing rounds. After the poll debacle at Mandya and Ramanagar, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of JDS leader and Union minister for steel and heavy industries is back once again to try his luck in politics.

Nikhil, a third-generation Gowda family politician, began his political career riding piggyback on his father’s reputation. Since he is better known as the son of Kumaraswamy, the latter thought of a strategy for him so that he remained in the minds of people. He became an actor in a Kannada film, which flopped badly at the box-office. Even the minor role in his recent film, Kurukshetra, produced by MLA Muniratna did not earn him the required laurels and upset the apple cart for a grand entry into the political arena.

A staunch follower of his father, he lay low after that and did all the background work for his father’s election campaign. His war of words with BJP leaders now and then revealed the identity crisis he was suffering from.

Nikhil is the grandson of former prime minister HD Devegowda (June 1, 1996-April 21, 1997); earlier, the 14th chief minister of Karnataka from (1994-1996); and currently a member of the Rajya Sabha representing Karnataka. Nikhil is also the son of HD Kumaraswamy, who served as the 18th chief minister of Karnataka (2018-2019) and, earlier (2006-2007), besides being the nephew of a prominent JDS leader, HD Revanna.

Nikhil’s mother, Anitha Kumaraswamy, too, had served as a member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) twice. She won a by-election in Ramanagara in 2018 and had earlier represented Madhugiri from 2008 to 2013. Nikhil is also under pressure to perform well considering the success of his two cousins, Ex MP Prajwal Revanna and M.L.C Suraj Revanna, and winning an election is a must for him.

However, it appears that he lacks the qualities of either his father or his grandfather as is evident in his media statements every now and then. It is like the struggling sons of famous cricketers who are unable to make it to the national team. The Mandya Lok Sabha elections in 2019 proved this when he lashed out at his sandalwood colleagues campaigning for Sumalatha Ambarish during the election campaign. Nikhil contested as a Congress ‘Dosti’ candidate and lost badly with a margin of over 1.25 lakh votes.

Despite rigorous campaigning by then chief minister HD Kumaraswamy and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar, he secured just 577,784 votes against Sumalatha—widow of film actor Ambarish and former housing minister in the 2013 Siddaramaiah-led Congress government who secured over 700,000 votes. Nikhil’s next attempt to enter the political fray came during the Ramanagara Assembly polls adjacent to Channapatna, where he, despite his father’s desperate campaigning, lost to HA Iqbal Hussain of the Congress, who secured 87,690 votes against Nikhil’s 76,975 votes.

The scenario today is different, with former prime minister HD Devegowda growing old and unable to come out and campaign. The family’s reputation has also suffered a major dent due to the misadventure of his cousin, Prajwal Revanna. Kumaraswamy, as a BJP ally, has also not been received well in this constituency where Muslims have a major say.

He is also hounded by the media with questions on the Lokayukta investigation with ADGP M Chandra Sekhar and him getting very personal about each other. BJP candidate CP Yogeshwar, who has come a hard way can also emerge as a ‘Trojan horse’ to the Gowda clan as he has a major vote base. He has nurtured his constituency in a much better manner by being one among the people here.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)











