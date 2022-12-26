In the report, Hudson Rock said the hacker may have been able to access the personal details of crores of Twitter users due to an API vulnerability.

Notably, this isn’t the first time that hackers have accessed the data of crores of Twitter users, but it is surely the biggest of all time.

New Delhi: The year 2022 has been filled with events one after another. One of the latest reports suggests that a hacker has stolen personal data of nearly 40 crore users on Twitter, including that of Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Israeli cyber intelligence company Hudson Rock’s report claimed that the personal data that has been put up on sale on dark web includes email, username, followers and even phone number, of the 40 crore Twitter users.

“I am selling data of +400 million unique Twitter users that was scrapped via a vulnerability, this data is completely private,” the hacker is reported to have written in their post.

A few months ago, over 5.4 million Twitter user data was leaked. The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) recently announced an investigation into a past data leak.

Some of the high-profile account holders whose data has been stolen include:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

SpaceX

CBS Media

Donald Trump Jr.

Doja Cat

Charlie Puth

Sundar Pichai

Salman Khan

NASA’s JWST account

NBA

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, India

Shawn Mendes

Social Media of WHO

In the report, Hudson Rock said the hacker may have been able to access the personal details of crores of Twitter users due to an API vulnerability. It added further that the bug may have led to the hacker accessing personal details like email IDs and phone numbers of crores of Twitter accounts.



