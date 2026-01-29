The Times Of Bengal

Perspire Sauna Studio Partners with Dose to Elevate Post-Sauna Wellness Rituals Nationwide

Dose’s Clinically Backed Liquid Supplements Now Available for Purchase at All Perspire Sauna Studio Locations, Supporting Guests’ Wellness Routines Beyond the Sauna

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Perspire Sauna Studio, the country’s largest sauna franchise specializing in full spectrum infrared (IR) and red-light therapy (RLT), announced a new partnership with Dose, a clinically-backed supplement brand focused on supporting the body’s core systems through synergistic formulations designed for measurable results.