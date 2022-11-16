Pet Dog Bites Schoolboy Inside Lift of Greater Noida

Pet dog attacks child in Greater Noida apartment lift: The incident happened inside the building’s lift and a video of the attack has also surfaced online now.

Dog bites child inside lift at La Residentia housing society

Noida: In yet another incident of dog attack, a schoolboy was bitten by a pet dog inside the lift of La Residentia housingsociety in UP’s Greater Noida on Tuesday morning. The child was accompanied with its mother and was on his way to school when the incident happened. As per reports, the little boy was later administered four injections.

The incident happened inside the building’s lift and a video of the attack has also surfaced online now. In the video, we can see the schoolboy and his mother was already inside the lift when the door opens and a man along with his pet dog enters the elevator. Within seconds of entering the lift, the dog attacked the child and bit him on his hand.

This morning at La Residentia Greater Noida West! When will dog parents learn to use a muzzle? #dogbite @noidapolice @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/flpYas5qMi — UP-70 (@bakaitpandey) November 16, 2022

“Dogs should not be brought into close spaces with small children. Strays should not be allowed to enter into societies,” said the mother of the little boy.

Amid rising cases of the menace caused by dogs, the Noida Authority has formulated a policy regarding pet animals recently. As per the guidelines issued by the authority, pet owners have to register their dogs or cats by January 31 next year or they will have to pay a fine. Furthermore, in case of any mishap caused due to pet dogs or cats a penalty of Rs 10,000 will be imposed.

Noida’s New Pet Rules – What Changes Have Been Made

Under a new policy of the Noida Authority, the registration of pet dogs or cats is mandatory till January 31, 2023, or a penalty will be imposed in case of non-registration.

Pet owners are liable to pay Rs 10,000 penalty in case of an untoward incident. The decision was taken in the 207th board meeting of the Noida authority in accordance with the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

The treatment of the injured person/animal will be done by the owner of the pet dog along with the imposition of fine of Rs 10,000 from March 1, 2023.

The sterilization or antirabies vaccination of pet dogs has also been made mandatory while in case of violation there is a provision to impose a fine of Rs 2000 every month.

With the consent of RWA/AOA/village residents, the construction of a dog shelter for sick/aggressive street dogs whose maintenance will be the responsibility of the concerned RWA/AOA.

The decision about the rules came after multiple complaints and reports of dog bites in the Noida region.



