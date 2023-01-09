Pet Doggo Refuses to Let Go Bride After Her Bidaai, Makes Internet Emotional

In the video, we can see a teary-eyed bride in her complete bridal attire, crying and petting her dog as she is stopped by it from leaving the house.
Viral Video: The bond we share with our four-legged friends is something more than special and cannot be really expressed in words. And, when it is time to say goodbyes it is the hardest. Now, this heartfelt video of a pet dog refusing to let the bride go to her groom’s house after her wedding is just a beautiful example of this unique emotional bond between humans and their pets.
The video that has now gone viral over the internet was shared by an Instagram user who wrote, “Jaanwar Ko Bhi Sab Pata Hai (with crying emojis).” The emotional video has garnered nearly millions of views and left netizens teary-eyed.
WATCH:
In the video, we can see a teary-eyed bride in her complete bridal attire, crying and petting her dog as she is stopped by it from leaving the house. The adorable white doggo refuses to let the bride leave for her sasural after bidaai scenes and almost climbs on her lap with its forelimbs. The video is not only making rounds on the internet but has also made the guests as well as viewers emotional.
Published Date: January 9, 2023 3:20 PM IST
