Petcare Brand Zigly Turns One, Grows 13X in Year One

Zigly, India’s first tech-enabled omnichannel premium pet care brand celebrated its first anniversary on 11th September 2022. The brand plans to grow by 10X in its second year. Zigly.com and its app has started to get excellent online traction with Pet services (Grooming & Veterinary) and Products, while the company continues to add new features to its website & app. In the next five years, Zigly aims to grow to 150 stores and the brand will also physically expand its footprint beyond the Delhi-NCR region in all the major metropolitan cities of the country to service a higher market share. Zigly will also look at overseas expansion plans over the next 3-4 years.

Celebrating Zigly’s anniversary week, Mr. Ashok Jaipuria, Chairman and MD of Cosmo First Ltd. (Zigly) and Mrs. Yamini Jaipuria, Managing Trustee, Cosmo Foundation and Petsfamila inaugurated it’s sixth experience centre in Defence Colony

A year ago, Zigly had set out on a journey to transform the pet care experience in India through an omni channel brand which serves as a one stop shop for all Petcare products and services. Now, Zigly has opened 6 experience centers in the Delhi-NCR region (Kailash Colony, Green Park, Janakpuri, Punjabi Bagh, Defence Colony and Gurugram) with a few more in pipeline to open soon. Zigly has also rapidly grown its online presence across India through its website www.zigly.com and Zigly app serving more than 30,000 pet and pet parents.

Celebrating this day, brand plans to distribute 1000 kilograms of food to the unprivileged dogs. To facilitate the cause on a wider scale so more and more furriers can be reached, Zigly would plant volunteers from its team while the entire initiative would be supported by the leading NGOs of the national capital region.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ashok Jaipuria, Chairman & Managing Director of Cosmo First Ltd. (Zigly), said, “The pet care sector in India is on the cusp of exponential growth. The kind of growth Zigly has registered within one year of its establishment; we are confident that we are on the trajectory towards remarkable progress and customer trust in the years to come.”

“With an aim to expand 150 stores across the country in next 5 years and look at global expansions as well, we will focus to build stronger connection with customers, and harness the goodness and innovation of the brand for larger impact on communities with our best-in-class products and services.”

Mrs. Yamini Jaipuria, Managing Trustee, Cosmo Foundation & Petsfamila said, “Pets are humanizing. They remind us, we have an obligation and responsibility to preserve, nurture and care for all life. On our first anniversary we are celebrating with the unprivileged dogs by donating 1000 kg food through various NGO’s. I strongly believe that pets make our lives better and easier and through Zigly, we will constantly run various initiatives to help underprivileged animals find home, food and medicine.”

A paradise for the furry friends, Zigly is all-things-pet. With the concept of all things to do with ‘Pet‘ under one roof, the brand takes care of health, nutrition, style and training essentials for your loved one. The retail and services platform offers widest range of pet care products such as food, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, accessories, toys along with a specially designed clothing line – for dogs, cats, and other pets. There is also a dedicated section for pet services including grooming, spa, salon, consultation, pathology, vaccination and pet treatments.

About Zigly

About Cosmo First Limited