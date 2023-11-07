Peter Dutton’s India Visit to Strengthen Mutual Relationship between India and Australia: Dr. Jagvinder Singh Virk

In wake of successful B-20 and P-20 summits conducted by GOI under the leadership of Prime Minister Mr. Modi and his warm welcome to the Australian Industry; this highly anticipated recent Economic Trade Delegation visit to India concluded with a resounding success, underscoring the strong bilateral ties between Australia and India as per Mr. Modis vision. The visit, which saw the esteemed presence of the Honorable Leader of the Opposition in Australia, Mr. Peter Dutton, and Dr. Jagwinder Singh Virk, Chairman of India Australia Strategic Alliance was marked by a series of significant meetings and interactions with prominent Indian leaders and business tycoons.

Dr. Jagvinder Singh Virk is a community leader with expertise in Trade & Investment, International Education, and Infrastructure has been promoting Australia in the international market since 2007 and has experience in strategy, project planning, business development, and stakeholder relationship management. In 2013, he established the India Australia Strategic Alliance to promote business ties between India and Australia.

The highlight of this delegations visit was the distinguished meetings held with key Indian dignitaries, including Mr. Nitin Gadkari, Mr. Ram Madhav, Mr. Navin Jindal, Finance Minister Uttar Pradesh Mr. Suresh Khanna and G20 Sherpa Mr. Amitabh Kant. Discussions were also held with the illustrious Hinduja Group, Niti Aayog CEO, Leader of Opposition (Punjab) S. Partap Singh Bajwa, and His Excellency, Mr. Philip Green Ambassador of Australia; showcasing the breadth and depth of the delegations engagement.

One of the standout achievements of this visit was the strong commitment by the Australian industry to invest in various industry verticals in India. Australian businesses displayed keen interest and enthusiasm in exploring opportunities in sectors like technology, infrastructure, renewable energy, healthcare, and education, among others. These investments are expected to strengthen economic cooperation between the two nations and create a conducive environment for mutual growth.

The visit also celebrated the successful mission of the Indo-Australian Strategic Alliance (IASA) Economic Trade Delegates. Honorable Mr. Peter Dutton and the entire delegation took the time to embrace the rich cultural heritage of India by visiting the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple. They also sought blessings and paid their obeisance at the revered Sri Bangla Sahib Gurdwara, demonstrating their respect for the Indian places of worship.

This visit serves as a testament to the enduring friendship between Australia and India, and it is expected to catalyze stronger economic collaboration. The connections forged and the commitments made during this visit lay the foundation for a promising future of trade and cooperation between these two nations.