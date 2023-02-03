Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked in Punjab as State Imposes 90 Paise/Litre Cess On Fuel
When asked if any cess has been imposed on petrol and diesel, Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said that Cess has been imposed.
Fuel Price Hike Latest Update: The petrol and diesel prices in Punjab hiked on Friday as the state government decided to impose a cess of 90 paise per litre on petrol and diesel in a meeting of the state cabinet.
When asked if any cess has been imposed on petrol and diesel, Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said, “Cess has been imposed”. He said this while speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting.
“Because for a long time, the need was felt.. and I think Punjab today needs revenue generation,” Arora noted.
When asked how much cess has been imposed, Arora said it will be 90 paise per litre on petrol and diesel.
Earlier in the day, the state cabinet met in Chandigarh under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Published Date: February 3, 2023 6:47 PM IST
