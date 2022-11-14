Petrol, Diesel Prices Might Come Down, Says Union Minister Hardeep Singh With A ‘BUT’

Relief might be on the way from the rising price of petrol-diesel.

Petrol, Diesel Prices Get Cheaper From Today; Check Latest Rates In Your City

Petrol-Diesel Price In GST: Relief might be on the way from the rising price of petrol-diesel. The central government has given a lot of information on this. Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday that the central government is ready to bring petrol and diesel under the purview of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), but there is little chance of states agreeing on this. Puri said that the consent of the states is necessary to bring petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST and if the state governments agree to it, then the Center is also ready for it.

It is clear from the statement of the Union Minister that the Center has put the onus completely on the state governments. That is, if the state governments agree, then petrol and diesel can come under the purview of GST which can curb its rising price.

WHAT DID THE UNION MINISTER SAY

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, “We have already prepared for this. This is my understanding. The second issue, however, is the way it is implemented. That question should be raised with the Finance Minister. There is little possibility of agreeing on this among the states. The main source of income of the states is the tax on liquor and petroleum products.”

Hardeep Puri said, “It is not difficult to understand that states get revenue from these. Why would the revenue earner want to leave it? Only the central government is concerned about inflation and other things. Referring to the decision of the Kerala High Court, he said that it was suggested to take up the matter in the GST Council, but the finance ministers of the states did not agree on it. As far as GST is concerned, our or your wishes are in place, we are part of a cooperative federal system.”

WHY ARE PETROL AND DIESEL NOT COVERED IN GST?

Let us tell you that the revenue loss to the states is an important reason behind not bringing petrol and diesel under GST. Even if the state governments bring petrol-diesel under the ambit of GST and keep both these oils in the highest tax slab of GST, they will still have to bear huge losses on their earnings. This is the reason why the state governments are not agreeing to bring petrol and diesel under GST.

PETROL AND DIESEL PRICES WILL DECREASE

On the reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel, Puri said, “I am surprised by your question. The least increase in their prices in the last year has probably happened in India itself. Morgan Stanley is also saying that India has been in one of the best positions in the world. He said that India has protected itself from the impact of rising crude oil prices by taking steps like cutting excise duty. He said, I do not answer hypothetical questions, but the effort of the central government will be to keep the prices stable.”



