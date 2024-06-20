PGI India Announces the 7th Edition of the Platinum Buyer-Seller Meet to Spotlight Innovation and Category Growth

Platinum Guild International (PGI)-India is pleased to announce the highly anticipated 7th edition of its prestigious flagship event, the Platinum Buyer-Seller Meet. The marquee event will be held on 4th and 5th of July 2024, bringing together 16 official platinum jewellery manufacturers and leading names in retail jewellery business under the PGI programme. Renowned for its focus on design and innovation, this annual meet serves as a premier platform for PGI partners to expand their platinum business.

This year’s edition emphasizes on driving long-term demand for platinum jewellery and strengthening partnerships both existing and new. The event will showcase the impactful marketing programme for PGIs flagship branded categories – Platinum Love Bands, Platinum Evara, and Men of Platinum. The programme will aim to stimulate demand this season by innovative marketing ideas, expanding occasions and enabling last mile conversion.

The Platinum BSM is a platform that allows the manufacturers to present their new design collections across the 3 branded categories. This year will also see the scaling up of incremental business opportunities for retailers through product innovation and new ideas. The Platinum Buyer-Seller Meet reinforces PGI’s vision of creating consumer demand by identifying and fulfilling new demand opportunities for platinum in jewellery.

Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director India, Platinum Guild International (PGI)

Commenting on the launch of the upcoming Platinum Buyer-Seller Meet, Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, Platinum Guild International-India said, “This event was conceptualised to work with our partners for the growth and expansion of platinum jewellery in the country. This year, our aim is to focus on building a robust future for platinum jewellery. Innovation is at the heart of this year’s BSM. Both in product and marketing. By showcasing cutting-edge designs and launching our new marketing programmes, were confident that this exclusive gathering will solidify platinums position as a coveted choice for discerning consumers. We look forward to the collaborative spirit and business growth this meet will inspire.”

Rajesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers, “Our customers always seek contemporary designs with minimalistic narratives and the Platinum Buyer-Seller Meet provides us with a great opportunity to explore new designs and stock up on pieces that will attract our customers. At Kalyan Jewellers, we are excited to witness bi-metal jewellery in platinum across various categories to meet the evolving preferences.”

Dipu Mehta, Managing Director, ORRA, “As we embark on a growth plan for ORRA, platinum jewellery continues to play an integral role in our growth story. We are excited for the upcoming Platinum Buyer-Seller Meet to further bolster our network of established industry manufacturers, who have been instrumental in unlocking our business potential for platinum jewellery through metal and design innovations.”

Suvankar Sen, CEO & MD, Senco Gold & Diamonds, “From launching Sencoverse, to constantly updating our design offerings to meet the contemporary and minimalistic design demands of the younger demographic, we at Senco are committed to expanding our reach. Platinum jewellery fits in beautifully with this demographic. We look forward to the upcoming Platinum Buyer-Seller Meet to stock up on some truly unique pieces across all brand categories for the upcoming wedding and festive season.”

Avinash Pahuja, Director ORO Precious Metals Pvt. Ltd., “We are excited to participate in another edition of the Platinum Buyer-Seller Meet. It is an invaluable opportunity to meet industry leaders, decision makers and potential buyers all under one roof! Innovation is entrenched in our DNA at ORO and platinum allows us to create unique, almost bespoke designs. We can’t wait to showcase our strengths in platinum jewellery at the upcoming meet.“

Colin Shah, Founder & Managing Director, Kama Jewelry, “The Platinum Buyer Seller Meet continues to be one of the most important business events in the industry. It gives us the platform to explore new business opportunities with existing partners and expand and build new partnerships. Our collections will spotlight the latest platinum jewellery trends shaped by the younger demographic that desires sleek, elegant, and contemporary designs. We look forward to our partners reactions to bi-metal platinum jewellery.”

Madhu Jethwani Dhabuwala, CEO – Jewellery, India & Middle East at Jewelex India Pvt. Ltd., said, “The annual Platinum Buyer-Seller Meet is an important platform for us to showcase our prowess in design, innovation and technology. Over the years we have been the leaders in machine made platinum love bands and Men of Platinum’s rings and we look forward to showcasing our extended portfolio of offerings that embody global trends and noteworthy craftsmanship.”

Nirmal Rawal, MD BN Jewellers added, “We have seen remarkable growth in the men’s jewellery segment. The platinum machine chains have always been one of our best-selling categories and this year we look to further differentiate based on design and innovation, to enable our retail partners to expand the consumer base of first-time buyers. We are excited to showcase our latest portfolio of cutting-edge designs and brilliant craftsmanship at the upcoming Platinum Buyer-Seller Meet.”

The 2023 Platinum Buyer-Seller Meet witnessed an outstanding response, with leading manufacturers displaying a diverse portfolio of contemporary platinum jewellery. The differentiated designs in core categories like Platinum Love Bands, Platinum Evara, and Men’s platinum jewellery reflected changing consumer narratives and global trends, significantly boosting platinum jewellery sales during the wedding and festive season.

About Platinum Guild International (PGI)

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results. Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with Jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery. PGI’s consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum’s unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery.

In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with experts in strategic planning, marketing, retail, design and business development.

PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

Purity Assurance Program

PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt Ltd to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country’s first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India. Under Platinum Guild India’s quality assurance programme, each individual piece of Jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95%. And as a proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped ‘Pt950’ and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery. A Unique Identification Number is also stamped on the jewellery in addition to the detailed description of the piece you choose for yourself. Our quality assurance programme is in place to ensure transparency and that the platinum the consumer buys is of the highest quality. After all, that is what true value is all about.