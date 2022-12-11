Sunday, December 11, 2022
Ph D On Subject Of Cheating Karnataka Minister Shares His Success Recipe With Students

A similar incident is reported from the Bellary district of Karnataka where the State Tribal Welfare Minister Sriramulu made a confession of sorts when he said that “he has mastered the art of copying”.

‘Ph D On Subject Of Cheating’, Karnataka Minister Shares His ‘Success Recipe’ With Students (Image: Facebook/@Sriramulubjp)

Bengaluru: It is not without reason that the wise have advised the common people to think carefully before saying something or anything so that they don’t have to regret it later. But sometimes, this shooting from the mouth can reveal some unknown secrets, dark and dusky as they might be. A similar incident is reported from the Bellary district of Karnataka where the State Tribal Welfare Minister Sriramulu made a confession of sorts when he said that “he has mastered the art of copying” and he passed the class 10 examination by cheating, as reported by aajtak.in.

To add sugar to honey, the State Tribal Welfare Minister Sriramulu made this revelation in front of the students. Not only this, but Sriramulu also glorified cheating in front of the students.

The Karnataka Minister was addressing a group of students in the Bellary district when he shared this part of his life.

As reported, Sriramulu said that he has been a champion in cheating during exams. He further said that every day during the tuition class he was scolded by his teachers in front of everyone. The teachers would tell him that he is a foolish boy. His teachers were shocked when he cleared his class 10 exams. That is when, according to the minister, he spilled the beans and told his teachers that he used unfair means, cheated in exams and that he has done a Ph.D. on the “subject of cheating” in the examination.




Published Date: December 11, 2022 4:56 PM IST





Source link

