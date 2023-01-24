Phangiso Suspended From Bowling in Betway SA20

Joburg Super Kings’ left-arm spinner, Aaron Phangiso, has been suspended from bowling in the Betway SA20.
Tuesday, 25 January: Joburg Super Kings’ left-arm spinner, Aaron Phangiso, has been suspended from bowling in the Betway SA20 after the Independent Bowling Action Panel confirmed his bowling action does not conform to the regulations of a legal bowling action as defined by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
The panel submitted their final report on 23 January, as constituted under the Betway SA20 Suspect Bowling Action Policy. The report confirmed that Phangiso bowled with a non-compliant bowling action during the match between Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals on 17 January at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. He is subsequently suspended from bowling in Betway SA20 matches going forward as of 23 January.
The Joburg Super Kings have requested to have Mr Phangiso’s action tested under laboratory conditions at an ICC Accredited Centre. If the ICC testing shows that his action is legal, he will be allowed to continue bowling.
The Independent Bowling Action Panel consists of Mr Zama Ndamane, Mr Vincent Barnes and Mr Vernon Philander.
Published Date: January 24, 2023 9:28 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Kerala to Play Host as Super Cup Returns in April After Four Years
[ad_1] Home SportsFootball: Kerala to Play Host as Super Cup Returns in April After Four Years The three cities of...
Sarfaraz Khan Names Legendary Pakistan Batter His Father Wanted Him To Emulate
[ad_1] Home Video GalleryCricketer Sarfaraz Khan’s Exclusive Interview: Sarfaraz Khan Names Legendary Pakistan Batter His Father Wanted Him To Emulate...
NTA Withholds Admit Card of Some Students After Finding Discrepancy in Credentials
[ad_1] Home EducationJEE Main 2023: NTA Withholds Admit Card of Some Students After Finding Discrepancy in Credentials JEE Main 2023...
Stones Hurled At JNU Students Watching BBC Documentary On PM Modi Inside Campus: Report
[ad_1] Home News IndiaStones Hurled At JNU Students Watching BBC Documentary On PM Modi Inside Campus: Report The Jawaharlal Nehru...
Kiren Rijiju’s Fresh Salvo In SC Collegium Row: Putting RAW, IB Inputs In Public Domain Matter Of Grave Concern
[ad_1] Home News IndiaKiren Rijiju’s Fresh Salvo In SC Collegium Row: Putting RAW, IB Inputs In Public Domain Matter Of...
Air India Reviews Alcohol Policy After Urination Incident on New York-New Delhi Flight
[ad_1] Home BusinessAir India Reviews Alcohol Policy After Urination Incident on New York-New Delhi Flight Air India said it remains...
Average Rating