DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Pharmaceutical Filtration Consumables Market is projected to grow from about USD 11.96 billion in 2025 to USD 18.03 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5%. Browse 408 market data Tables and 53 Figures spread through 319 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Pharmaceutical Filtration Consumables Market – Global Forecast to 2030” Pharmaceutical Filtration Consumables Market Size & Forecast:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg SOURCE MarketsandMarkets
- Market Size Available for Years: 2024–2030
- 2025 Market Size: USD 11.96 billion
- 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 18.03 billion
- CAGR (2025–2030): 8.5%
- By product, the filters segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 9.2% from 2025 to 2030.
- By technique, the microfiltration segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.
- the Asia Pacific pharmaceutical filtration consumables market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg SOURCE MarketsandMarkets
Source link
Leave a Reply