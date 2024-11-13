Home

Elections LIVE: Phase 1 polling begins in 43 assembly seats in Jharkhand; Bypolls in Wayanad and 31 seats across country

Elections LIVE: Polling for the first phase of Jharkhand’s assembly elections, the Wayanad parliamentary seat in Kerala, and bypolls in 33 assembly seats across 11 states began on November 13 at 7 AM.

The first phase of polling for Jharkhand’s assembly elections, the Wayanad parliamentary seat in Kerala, and bypolls in 33 assembly seats across 11 states began on Wednesday morning. In Jharkhand, the BJP-led NDA is striving to unseat the ruling JMM-led coalition, with prominent candidates like former Chief Minister Champai Soren and Congress leader Ajoy Kumar contesting key constituencies. Jharkhand’s elections are scheduled in two phases, with the first phase covering 43 seats on November 13, followed by the second phase on November 20.

In Kerala, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her electoral debut, running for the Wayanad parliamentary seat previously held by her brother Rahul Gandhi. After winning both Wayanad and Raebareli in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, Rahul chose to retain Raebareli, leaving Wayanad vacant. As Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has been actively campaigning in Wayanad in support of his sister. Priyanka Gandhi faces competition from Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Satyan Mokeri and BJP’s Navya Haridas.

The Chelakkara Assembly seat in Thrissur district, Kerala, is also part of the bypolls. These elections are significant, as they involve high-profile candidates and have the potential to shift power dynamics at both state and national levels.











