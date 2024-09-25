Home

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Live: Phase 2 polling for 26 seats in 6 districts begins

Voting for 26 assembly constituencies across six districts in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir began on Wednesday, in phase 2 of the assembly election to decide the fate of 239 candidates.

Kishtwar: Polling officials check EVMs and other election material for the 1st phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir assembly election Live: Voting for 26 assembly constituencies across six districts in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir began on Wednesday, in phase 2 of the assembly election to decide the fate of 239 candidates. More than 13,000 polling staff on Tuesday took positions at 3,500 polling stations set up across 26 assembly constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces personnel comprising police, armed police and central armed paramilitary forces left for the polling stations early morning, the officials said. They said a multi-tier security blanket has been thrown around each polling station to ensure the voting for the second phase is held in an atmosphere free of fear.

