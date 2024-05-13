Home

Telangana Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Phase 4 Voting Begins Amid Tight Security; Check Voters Turnout

Telangana Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Polling will be held on Monday in all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana

Telangana Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live Updates: Polling for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections will happen in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies across 9 States and one Union Territory on Monday (May 13). Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha and one from Jammu and Kashmir. The fourth phase will witness key contests on various constituencies. Leaders such as AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC leader Mahua Moitra, BJP leader Giriraj Singh, JDU’s Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), TMC leaders Shatrughan Sinha and Yusuf Pathan, BJP leaders Arjun Munda and Madhavi Latha, Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief YS Sharmila will be looking for the electoral success.

Keeping in mind the hot weather conditions and people’s reluctance to step out in the afternoon, the Election Commission has increased poll timing in some Telangana seats. While the usual hours of voting are from 7 am to 6 pm, they are curtailed keeping in mind the terrain, time of sunset and security situation.

NOTE: Voting for all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana will take place on May 13, the fourth phase of the ongoing general elections. Polling will be held on Monday in all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Uttar Pradesh, five in Bihar, four in Jharkhand, eight in Madhya Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, four in Odisha, eight in West Bengal and one in Jammu and Kashmir.







