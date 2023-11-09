Phoenix Marketcity Pune Announces the Grand Diwali Festival Sale with Prizes Worth Rs. 2 Million

Phoenix Marketcity Pune is all set to launch its much-anticipated Diwali Festival Sale starting from the 6th of November. This grand event promises an unforgettable shopping experience, combining traditional warmth with contemporary trends, offering an extensive array of offerings that cater to the diverse needs of the modern city.

Phoenix Marketcity Pune decked up for Diwali festivities

This festive season, Phoenix Marketcity Pune, is set to elevate the shopping experience to new heights. The Diwali Festival Sale brings together an extraordinary collection of products, ensuring that shoppers find their desired items all in one place. With an aim to spread joy and happiness, Phoenix Marketcity Pune has announced an exhilarating opportunity for its customers. As part of this grand celebration, Phoenix Marketcity, Pune has announced the following assured prizes:

For purchases worth Rs. 2,00,000 or more: First 50 customers get a guaranteed 1-gram gold coin and enjoy a dining experience worth Rs. 5000.

For purchases worth Rs. 1,00,000 or more: First 75 customers receive an assured 15-gram silver coin with diamonds and enjoy a dining experience worth Rs. 3000

For purchases worth Rs. 50,000 or more: 400 winners grab a guaranteed 10-gram silver coin and enjoy a dining experience worth Rs. 2000.

The Diwali Festival Sale at Phoenix Marketcity Pune is poised to become a hub of excitement and activity offering something for everyone. With an extensive range of products and services, shoppers can explore the latest trends in fashion, technology, home decor and much more. The sale presents an opportunity for customers to make the most of their festive shopping while enjoying a blend of entertainment and culinary delights.

Phoenix Marketcity Pune, in collaboration with Enrich Beauty also recently concluded the Scentational Fragrance Festival, captivating the visitors with a curated selection of world-renowned fragrance brands, including Armani, Versace, Yves Saint Laurent, Prada, and more. This sensory journey allowed attendees to explore an array of captivating scents, each reflecting the essence of luxury and sophistication. The event celebrated the art of perfumery, offering a unique opportunity for fragrance enthusiasts to discover signature scents that resonate with their distinct personalities and preferences.

Join Phoenix Marketcity Pune, in celebrating the spirit of Diwali and indulge in a shopping experience like no other. Visit the mall from the 08th of November to avail yourself of this exclusive opportunity and stand a chance to win the grand prizes.

For more information, visit www.phoenixmarketcity.com/pune.