Phone Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 1 Katrina Kaifs Horror-Comedy Performs Better Than Janhvi Kapoors Mili And Sonakshi Sinhas Double XL

Phone Bhoot Box Office Collection Day 1: Phone Bhoot, one of the most anticipated movies of the year was the horror comedy starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter, and Katrina Kaif. The gross for Gurmmeet Singh’s film ranged from Rs 1.75 cr to Rs 2.25 cr. Despite the genre’s considerable potential, Phone Bhoot chose a spoofy path that is not well received in India. Along with Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha’s Double XL and the Janhvi Kapoor-starring film Mili, the eerie comedy was also released. However, Janhvi Kapoor’s, Sonakshi Sinha’s, and Huma Qureshi’s films will lose out to Katrina Kaif’s by a wide margin.

According to the box office, India, “The main release this week was Phone Booth and it opened to a dull 5-10% response with a decent release of 1300-1400 screens. The opening is low and the other problem for the film is that this genre does not grow like a concept drama. It will need huge growth on Saturday to stand a chance at the box office. The only plus can be is that opened better than the competition of Mili and Double XL but that is not much of an achievement as those films opened to horrible collections with Mili being the better of the two.”

KATRINA KAIF’S PHONE BHOOT V/S SOORYAVANSHI BOX OFFICE

Katrina Kaif is making a comeback on the big screen after her action film with Akshay Kumar in 2021. A terrorist assault on Mumbai is a real possibility, so ATS chief Sooryavanshi sets out on a mission to find the conspirators and the 600 kg of missing RDX. The film debuted with a whopping Rs 20 Crores at the box office.

Phone Bhoot, in contrast, performed poorly on day one at the box office. The horror comedy centres on a ghost who approaches two ghostbusters with a business pitch. The spooky ghost then exposes her strategy, and everything starts to go wrong.

About Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Ishaan Khatter’s Phone Bhoot

The comedy-horror movie Phone Bhoot was made by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner and was directed by Gurmmeet Singh. Apart from Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, actors Sheeba Chaddha and Jackie Shroff have supporting roles in the movie.

