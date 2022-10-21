Friday, October 21, 2022
HomeNationalPhonePe Could Be India’s Most-Valued Fintech & Next Decacorn If Successful At...
National

PhonePe Could Be India’s Most-Valued Fintech & Next Decacorn If Successful At Current Fund Raise Talks

admin
By admin
0
77



New Delhi: Indian digital payments and financial technology unicorn PhonePe is in talks to raise a new round of funding led by General Atlantic at a valuation of over $12 billion and this will make the Walmart-backed startup the most-valued fintech in India, Moneycontrol quoted people aware of the matter. The report added that General Atlantic itself is likely to lead the round with an investment of $400-$500 million.Also Read – UPI Transactions In India Breach Rs 10 Lakh Crore Mark For First Time Ever

This cannot be considered as a pre-IPO round because only a couple of months back, PhonePe’s founder Sameer Nigam himself refuted reports of an IPO saying, “I had no idea my own company is filing an IPO”. According to Moneycontrol, PhonePe will use the funds raised to double down on its ambitions to become a financial services super app – offering everything from payments to insurance to investments to commerce. Also Read – A Step By Step Guide To Withdraw Money From ATM Using UPI

At present, the Bengaluru-based Razorpay is the most valubale fintech in India with a valuation of $7.5 billion overtaking Paytm in December last year. If this funding round becomes successful, PhonePe will beat Razorpay in terms of valuation and also become the next decacorn in India. A decacorn is a startup valued at over $10 billion. Currently, Flipkart, BYJU’s, Swiggy and Nykaa are the four decacorns in India, according to InvestIndia. Also Read – THIS Fintech Company Opens 2,800 Jobs, Decides To Double Its Employee Count By December 2022





Source link

Previous articleFat Loss Tips: Want To Lose Body Fat? These Fruits Will Be Helpful
Next articleRonaldo casts shadow over Manchester United, Nunez lifts Liverpool
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677