PhonePe Could Be India’s Most-Valued Fintech & Next Decacorn If Successful At Current Fund Raise Talks

New Delhi: Indian digital payments and financial technology unicorn PhonePe is in talks to raise a new round of funding led by General Atlantic at a valuation of over $12 billion and this will make the Walmart-backed startup the most-valued fintech in India, Moneycontrol quoted people aware of the matter. The report added that General Atlantic itself is likely to lead the round with an investment of $400-$500 million.Also Read – UPI Transactions In India Breach Rs 10 Lakh Crore Mark For First Time Ever

This cannot be considered as a pre-IPO round because only a couple of months back, PhonePe’s founder Sameer Nigam himself refuted reports of an IPO saying, “I had no idea my own company is filing an IPO”. According to Moneycontrol, PhonePe will use the funds raised to double down on its ambitions to become a financial services super app – offering everything from payments to insurance to investments to commerce. Also Read – A Step By Step Guide To Withdraw Money From ATM Using UPI

At present, the Bengaluru-based Razorpay is the most valubale fintech in India with a valuation of $7.5 billion overtaking Paytm in December last year. If this funding round becomes successful, PhonePe will beat Razorpay in terms of valuation and also become the next decacorn in India. A decacorn is a startup valued at over $10 billion. Currently, Flipkart, BYJU’s, Swiggy and Nykaa are the four decacorns in India, according to InvestIndia. Also Read – THIS Fintech Company Opens 2,800 Jobs, Decides To Double Its Employee Count By December 2022