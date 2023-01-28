Home

Photo Of Garbage Scattered In Vande Bharat Express Goes Viral, Internet Calls It, ‘Development No Use’

Viral Video 2023: Awanish Sharan, Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, took to Twitter and shared a photo that shows empty bottles, used food containers, and plastic bags scattered inside the train.

Photo Of Garbage Scattered In Vande Bharat Express Goes Viral.(Photo Credit: Twitter Awanish Sharan)

Viral Video Today: The Vande Bharat Express, also known as Train 18, is a semi-high-speed, electric multiple-unit train introduced by Indian Railways and has become very popular in a short span of time. We take pride in this accomplishment of our railways. However, a photograph of garbage strewn on the floor of a coach of a Vande Bharat Express train has gone viral on the Internet and it has caused discomfort to the people.

Awanish Sharan, Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, took to Twitter and shared a photo that shows empty bottles, used food containers, and plastic bags scattered inside the train. A worker is also seen cleaning the floor with a broom. “We the people,” Sharan tweeted.

Till now, the tweet has received over 815.6K Views, 1,458 Retweets and 10.5K Likes. The viral post drew various reactions on the Microblogging site. “We the people of INDIA..” Kudos.. This is exactly the culture we have,” wrote one user.”Sir, in our country people don’t know there duty but surely knew there right. Instead people should start steps towards there self contribution for cleanliness,” added another user.

CHECK VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS PHOTO HERE

“We The People.” Pic: Vande Bharat Express pic.twitter.com/r1K6Yv0XIa — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) January 28, 2023

A third Twitter user wrote, “We keep asking for better facilities and good infrastructure but people in our country don’t know how to keep it clean and take care of it.” “Very true. The responsibility lies with the citizens also. The attitude of citizens to maintain cleanliness is important,” added a fourth user. A fifth user commented, ” Development is of no use until we ourselves develop a basic civic sense. Be a responsible citizen!”

This is not the only incident. Earlier this month, Police in Visakhapatnam arrested three persons for allegedly vandalising Vande Bharat express train which is scheduled to be virtually flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported news agency IANS. Unidentified miscreants at night pelted stones at one of the coaches of the brand new high-speed train, breaking the windows.

Earlier this month, the Railways issued an appeal to passengers to keep the ‘prestigious’ train clean and use dustbins meant for throwing garbage after trash was found lying inside the Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat express. According to Railways, the new Vande Bharat express which reached Visakhapatnam was found filled with filth and trash. The coaches were found to be very dirty even after the onboard housekeeping staff attended at regular intervals.

“Cleanliness is the act of keeping yourself and your surroundings clean. Citizens are too responsible for keeping their premises clean and it is our property. The attitude and mindset needed to be changed. Our motto of Swachch Rail-Swachch Bharat cannot be fulfilled with such comportment. Cooperate with Railways to serve you better. Don’t be bitter. stop the litter,” Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy, Waltair Division, told news agency ANI.



