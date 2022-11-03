Photo of Imran Khan Attacker Carrying Pistol Emerges

Imran Khan Attacked: Hours after Former Pakistan Imran Khan was injured in a shooting near his container during long march in Wazirabad, a photo of the attacker emerged on social media. In the picture, the attacker can be seen carrying a pistol. Reports claimed that the attacker fired at Khan from below while he was standing atop a container-truck to address the anti-government long march. Quoting PTI leader Imran Ismail, Dawn reported that Khan was shot in the leg “three to four” times. The attacker has been arrested.Also Read – ‘Shot Him Because…’: Imran Khan’s Attacker On Why He Fired At Ex-Pakistan PM

Later, Khan was seen with a bandage on his right leg, just above the foot. He was moved to another vehicle from his container truck, from where announcements were being made that he was safe. Also Read – LIVE: Imran Khan Receives Bullet Shot; AFP Reports One Attacker Shot Dead

“He is being taken to a hospital in Lahore, but he is not seriously wounded. A bullet hit him in the leg,” Umar told reporters. According to the Interior Ministry, the government has ordered a probe into the incident.

The shooting underscored the growing political instability in Pakistan, with both the government and Khan refusing to back down from their positions. The country’s powerful military has said that although Khan had a democratic right to hold a rally in Islamabad, no one will be allowed to destabilize the country.

‘Allah gave me new life, will fight back’, said Imran Khan in his first reaction after the bullet attack.

Pakistan has a decades-long history of political assassinations, the most high-profile being that of Benazir Bhutto, who was twice prime minister and the first democratically elected female leader of a Muslim country.

She was killed by a suicide bomber in 2007 at an election rally in Rawalpindi as she was making a bid for a third term. Pakistan’s first prime minister, Liaquat Ali Khan was shot in 1951, also in Rawalpindi. Ministers, provincial governors, and senior political party leaders have also been assassinated since Pakistan was created in 1947.