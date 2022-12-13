Photojournalist Al-Misslam Dies During Qatar FIFA World Cup, Two Days After Grant Wahl’s Death

In less than two days, another journalist died in FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Khalid Al-Misslam was a photojournalist with Al-Kass TV and died on Sunday.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Just two days after the death of American journalist Grant Wahl, death of another journalist shocked the world on Sunday. Khalid al-Misslam, a Qatari photojournalist, was working for Al Kass TV, died on Sunday. The news about Al-Misslam was posted on Twitter by Gulf Times, which said he “died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.” The Qatari authorities have not released the official cause of his death, the outlet further said.

“We believe in Allah’s mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family,” the tweet further said. Al Kass TV confirmed the news in a live broadcast and said they are waiting for further details.

A second journalist dies in Qatar whilst covering the #WorldCup. Photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam from Qatari news channel Al Kass TV passed away on Saturday; a day before that, US soccer journalist Grant Wahl, 48, collapsed at the match between Argentina and the Netherlands. pic.twitter.com/yy7tXdQl8B — Monica Grayley (@MonicaGrayley) December 11, 2022

This comes barely 48 hours after the death of American journalist Grant Wahl who wore a rainbow t-shirt in support of the LGBTQ community, collapsed while covering the quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Friday.

Wahl’s brother, Eric, alleged that the Qatari government may have been involved in the death of 48-year-old former ‘Sports Illustrated’ journalist. Wahl’s wife, Celine Gounder, an epidemiologist and expert on infectious diseases expressed her shock on social media.

He was briefly detained in Qatar for wearing a rainbow shirt in support of the LGBTQ community. Wahl’s had said that his phone was taken away when he tweeted about the incident. There have been concerns over the rights of fans travelling to the event, especially LGBT+ individuals and women, who are discriminated against by the Qatari government, according to rights groups.



