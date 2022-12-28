Physical Classes Up To Standard 8 Suspended In Noida, Greater Noida Till Jan 01 Due To Cold Weather
As cold weather conditions intensify in North India, Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has decided to suspend classes in all schools up to class 8 in Noida, Greater Noida til January 01, 2023.
Noida: All physical classes up to standard 8 in Noida and Greater Noida have been cancelled till January 01, 2023 in view of cold weather. The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration ordered suspension of physical classes till January 1 for students up to Class 8 across all schools in Noida and Greater Noida in view of cold weather, an official told PTI on Wednesday.
The order has been issued by District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Suhas L Yathiraj. “According to the order, classes up to 8 will not be conducted physically in all the schools of all boards till 1 January 2023. All the principals should ensure compliance of the order,” said District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh.
Gautam Buddh Nagar has around 1,800 schools including higher education centres, spread across Noida and Greater Noida, as on date, the officer said.
The Northern states of India have been witnessing cold weather conditions with temperature drops and dense fog. These conditions are likely to prevail for the next few days, including the beginning of the New Year 2023.
Published Date: December 28, 2022 9:21 PM IST
Updated Date: December 28, 2022 9:40 PM IST
