Piaggio India Celebrates glorious 75 years of iconic Vespa, unveils Vespa 75th Edition on the occasion

Piaggio India, manufacturer of the emblematic 2-wheeler Vespa is celebrating 75 glorious years of the iconic Vespa. With 75 years of freedom and transcending trends forming a global culture, Vespa is presenting the 75th special edition Vespa celebrating the cultural and stylistic milestones since its inception in 1940. The 75th edition of Vespa is a symbol of elegance, style and sophistication through nostalgic remembrance of the iconic brands journey into splendid history.

The 75th edition of Vespa is presented in its iconic monocoque full steel body which reflects the brands storied heritage and unique qualities that makes Vespa special. The distinct glossy metallic Giallo 75th– an original metallic yellow, represents a contemporary interpretation of hues in vogue in the 1940s. Vespa proudly displays the number 75 on side panels and the front bumper. The number 75 is displayed in matt metallic pyrite color which matches the front tie with chrome inserts. The chrome 75th logo on the glove box shield symbolizes its iconicity. The 75th theme evokes the heritage, innovative spirit and fashion-loving style of Vespa. The specially crafted seats are made in soft Nobuk leather with dark smoke grey theme. The specially tailored dual-purpose round bag in Nobuk leather mounted on the retractable chrome rear rack serves as an elegant accessory and reflects the representation of spare wheel of the iconic Vespa. Machined alloy wheels in dust grey color and clear front windshield visor complements the theme. Vespa 75th welcomes you to the new era with a special welcome kit depicting its historic journey through collectible postcards and vintage Vespa sign showcasing the exemplary journey of this classy and irreverent brand. Vespa 75th pays the tribute to brands identity while simultaneously probing into the future of mobility through timeless iconic design.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India said, “We at Piaggio India live the Vespa culture of freedom, originality, spontaneity and innovation. Vespa has lived the idea of emancipation, independence, exploration with light mobility. Being always fresh, vibrant, young and unconventional, the Vespa 75th edition celebrates the iconic history and special values of Vespa and depicts them with special execution, As we are celebrating the value of independence through Vespa 75th, it also embarks Vespa’s journey in India at the time India celebrates 75years of Independence.”

Mr. Sudhanshu Agrawal, Business head – 2W, Piaggio India said, “Vespa is not just a vehicle but an icon of lifestyle that has gained the global stature and transcended trends into various times. Celebrating it’s 75 glorious years with a creatively designed Vespa, the 75th edition represents the most exciting journey into history while looking at future of mobility through its values. The Vespa 75th will offer Vespa fans an opportunity to symbolize the values of freedom and originality”

Vespa 75th will be offered in 125 and 150 CC engine options, it features high lumen LED headlight with center integrated DRL. Front disc brake with anti-lock braking system (ABS) in 150CC and combi braking system (CBS) in 125CC. The special edition Vespa is available across all Vespa dealerships in the country and can be booked for an initial amount of INR 5000- across all dealerships in India and through e-commerce website. https://shop.vespaindia.com