Pilot Study Finds 30-Day Molecular Improvement in Prostate Health Following Intraprostatic Ozone Therapy, Tracked by the EpiSwitch® PSE Blood Test

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Doctors Studio by Forum Health, LLC today announced pilot findings indicating that intraprostatic ozone therapy was associated with measurable molecular improvement in prostate health within 30 days, quantified by the EpiSwitch® Prostate Cancer Detection (PSE) blood test. In this 10-patient cohort (ages 54–76), mean PSE probability scores decreased from 0.56 (±0.27) at baseline to 0.39 (±0.31) post-therapy—a relative reduction of approximately 31% (paired t-test, p=0.045; Cohen’s d=0.69). Eight of ten patients (80%) showed individual decreases; the mean PSA fell by ~20% after normalization for a single age outlier.