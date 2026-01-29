|
Consolidated Financial Highlights
|
(in ₹ Crores or as stated)
|
Particulars
|
Q3FY26
|
Q3FY25
|
YoY %
|
9MFY26
|
9MFY25
|
YoY %
|
Revenue from Operations
|
2,140
|
2,204
|
(3) %
|
6,117
|
6,397
|
(4) %
|
CDMO
|
1,166
|
1,278
|
(9) %
|
3,207
|
3,659
|
(12) %
|
CHG
|
668
|
654
|
2 %
|
1,948
|
1,928
|
1 %
|
PCH
|
334
|
278
|
20 %
|
954
|
819
|
16 %
|
EBITDA
|
239
|
350
|
(32) %
|
628
|
977
|
(36) %
|
EBITDA Margin
|
11 %
|
16 %
|
10 %
|
15 %
|
PAT Before Expectational Item
|
(95)
|
4
|
NM
|
(297)
|
(62)
|
NM
|
Exceptional Item
|
(41)
|
–
|
NM
|
(20)
|
–
|
NM
|
PAT After Expectational Item
|
(136)
|
4
|
NM
|
(317)
|
(62)
|
NM
- Revenue growth in Q3/9M FY26 was impacted by inventory destocking in one large on-patent commercial product by customer, slower early-stage order inflows in H1FY26 due to inconsistent recovery in US biopharma funding along with uncertainties on global trade policies, and regulatory delays in inhalation anesthesia for ex-US markets from Digwal facility.
- EBITDA Margin – Despite lower revenues, impact on EBITDA was partly offset by our efforts towards cost optimization and operational excellence.
- Seeing significant pick-up in RFPs with early signs of recovery in order inflows since October 2025 on the back of improved biopharma funding and increased M&A activities in the US.
- Growth Capex – US$ 90Mn investment to expand Lexington and Riverview facilities, on track. Seeing good customer interest.
|
Key Business Highlights for Q3/9M FY26
|
Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO):
Complex Hospital Generics (CHG):
Piramal Consumer Healthcare (PCH):
|
Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement
|
(in ₹ Crores or as stated)
|
Particulars
|
Quarterly
|
Nine Months
|
Q3FY26
|
Q3FY25
|
YoY %
|
Q2FY26
|
QoQ %
|
9MFY26
|
9MFY25
|
YoY %
|
Revenue from Operations
|
2,140
|
2,204
|
(3) %
|
2,044
|
5 %
|
6,117
|
6,397
|
(4) %
|
Other Income
|
43
|
12
|
256 %
|
66
|
(34) %
|
167
|
93
|
80 %
|
Total Income
|
2,183
|
2,216
|
(2) %
|
2,109
|
3 %
|
6,285
|
6,490
|
(3) %
|
Material Cost
|
786
|
806
|
(2) %
|
703
|
12 %
|
2,183
|
2,277
|
(4) %
|
Employee Expenses
|
600
|
556
|
8 %
|
611
|
(2) %
|
1,830
|
1,695
|
8 %
|
Other Expenses
|
558
|
504
|
11 %
|
571
|
(2) %
|
1,643
|
1,541
|
7 %
|
EBITDA
|
239
|
350
|
(32) %
|
224
|
7 %
|
628
|
977
|
(36) %
|
Interest Expenses
|
89
|
103
|
(14) %
|
82
|
8 %
|
258
|
318
|
(19) %
|
Depreciation
|
213
|
197
|
8 %
|
203
|
5 %
|
613
|
574
|
7 %
|
Share of Net Profit of Associates
|
10
|
17
|
(40) %
|
15
|
(31) %
|
44
|
57
|
(23) %
|
Profit Before Tax
|
(53)
|
67
|
NM
|
(46)
|
NM
|
(199)
|
142
|
NM
|
Tax
|
42
|
63
|
(33) %
|
53
|
(20) %
|
98
|
204
|
(52) %
|
Net Profit after Tax
|
(95)
|
4
|
NM
|
(99)
|
NM
|
(297)
|
(62)
|
NM
|
Exceptional item1
|
(41)
|
–
|
NM
|
–
|
NM
|
(20)
|
–
|
NM
|
Net Profit after Tax after Exceptional Item
|
(136)
|
4
|
NM
|
(99)
|
NM
|
(317)
|
(62)
|
NM
|
1. Q3FY26 – Includes gratuity and leave encashment provision due to impact of change in LWF Act ₹ 26 Crs. & Settlement with CDMO customers ₹ 15 Crs.
Q3 and 9M FY26 Earnings Conference CallPiramal Pharma Limited will be hosting a conference call for investors / analysts on 29th January 2026 from 9:30 AM to 10:15 AM (IST) to discuss its Q3 and 9M FY26 Results. The dial-in details for the call are as under:
|
Event
|
Location & Time
|
Telephone Number
|
Conference call on
|
India – 09:30 AM IST
|
+91 22 6280 1461 / +91 22 7115 8320 (Primary Number)
|
1 800 120 1221 (Toll free number)
|
USA – 11:00 AM
(Eastern Time – New York)
|
Toll free number
18667462133
|
UK – 04:00 AM
(London Time)
|
Toll free number
08081011573
|
Singapore – 12:00 PM
(Singapore Time)
|
Toll free number
8001012045
|
Hong Kong – 12:00 PM
(Hong Kong Time)
|
Toll free number
800964448
|
Express Join with Diamond Pass™
|
Please use this link for prior registration to reduce wait time at the time of joining the call –Click here
Source link
Leave a Reply