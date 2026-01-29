Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO): Biopharma funding in H2CY25 has shown signs of recovery with funding in H2CY25 close to double vs. H1CY25 and higher by over 50% vs H2CY24. Although, on full year basis CY25 funding was flat vs. CY24.

Seeing significant improvement in RFPs along with uptick in order inflow since October 2025. Growth in orders from both large pharma and mid-size biotech companies.

RFP/RFI trends for our overseas facilities with differentiated capabilities remained healthy. These sites have superior gross margin and scale up at these facilities can drive profitability going forward.

Sustenance of biopharma funding along with faster decision making by the customers would be the key to healthy growth in FY27.

US$ 90Mn investment to expand Lexington and Riverview facilities, on track. Seeing good customer interest for our North America sites, especially from those looking for onshoring.

Maintained our Best-in-Class Quality Track Record – Successfully closed 30 regulatory inspections, including 2 USFDA inspections in 9MFY26. Continue to maintain our ‘Zero OAI’ status. Complex Hospital Generics (CHG): Acquired Kenalog® – Entered into an agreement to acquire Kenalog® from Bristol-Myers Squibb in an all-cash deal for upfront consideration of US$ 35Mn, and contingent consideration of up to US$ 65Mn. Kenalog® is a branded commercial injectable product with complex manufacturing requirements, complementing the CHG product portfolio. It is expected to generate EBITDA margin in-line with existing CHG business margins.

Inhalation Anesthesia (IA) – Growing faster than market in the mature US Sevoflurane market with value market share of 47% – up from 44% in MAT Mar’24. (Source:- IQVIA) Initiated Sevoflurane supplies from lower cost Digwal facility in RoW markets. However initial pick-up lower than expected due to regulatory delays.

Intrathecal Therapy – Supply impacted in Q2FY26 have normalized. Maintained our #1 Rank in intrathecal Baclofen in the US with 75% value market share. (Source:- IQVIA)

Injectable Pain Management – Initiatives to resolve supply constraints starting to yield results. Piramal Consumer Healthcare (PCH): Power Brands grew strength to strength with 30% / 23% YoY growth during Q3 / 9M FY26, contributing to 51% of total PCH sales. Growth was primarily driven by Little’s, Lacto Calamine, CIR, and i-range.

New Product Launches – Launched 31 new products and SKUs in 9M FY26.

Invested about 12% of PCH sales in media and promotions in 9M FY26.

E-commerce sales grew at 50% rate YoY in 9M FY26, contributing about 26% to PCH sales. More than 40% of e-commerce sales coming from quick commerce.

Optimizing Portfolio and Distribution Channel Mix – Focused efforts to grow profitable brands and distribution channels with better margins.