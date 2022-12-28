Check your horoscope for today as our expert tells you how your stars are going to perform.

Horoscope Today, December 28: Pisces Must Take Advice From Elders, Capricorns Should Donate Pink Cloth

Horoscope Today, December 28: If you are planning your day, it’s advisable you take the help of your stars and learn about the positions of the planets in your destiny before walking any further in life or work. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- Do not change the job line and trade line. Don’t lend money to anyone. Will get along with friends. Donate sweets.

Lucky color- maroon

Taurus- Will go on a long journey. Might meet an old friend. The day will be hectic. Donate woolen clothes.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini- Will get the support of elder brother. Do not quarrel with family members. Travel will be beneficial. Donate Khichdi along with curd.

Lucky color- blue

Cancer- Invest in new business on advice. Do not be negligent while driving. Will get respect. Light a lamp of pure ghee at home.

Lucky color- saffron

Leo- Reach home on time in the evening. Stalled money will be received. Pay attention to the health of your child. Make your children donate fruits.

Lucky color- ocher

Virgo- Will get success in employment. Will receive money suddenly. Will get father’s support. Donate green vegetables.

Lucky color- orange

Libra- Will benefit from the new property. Will get happiness from progeny. Don’t be angry with your parents. Donate kheer.

Lucky color- gray

Scorpio- Will go on a long journey. Love will get successful. Control your mind. Give yellow fruits to the elderly.

Lucky color- white

Sagittarius- A wave of happiness will be there. Will have a child. Money expenditure will increase. Do saffron tilak.

Lucky color- red

Capricorn- Complete urgent work on time. Take your father’s advice. Don’t be careless in relationships. Donate pink cloth.

Lucky color- pink

Aquarius- Old wish will come true. Don’t share your secret with anyone. A business change is predicted. Donate shoes and slippers.

Lucky color- brown

Pisces- Mental stress will continue to remain. Take advice from elders. There will be a rift in the relationship. Donate yellow sweet rice.

Lucky color- maroon



