Plan for your Punjabi Food Festival

What: Punjabi Food Festival

When: 5th September to 15th September, 2024

Where: Club Verde Address: The Condoville, Budherhat Rd, 2052, Chak Garia, Panchasayar, Upohar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700094Pocket pinch for two: INR 1500

Enjoy Palak Pakori Chaat, Ludhiani Chatpata Paneer Tikka, Fish Amritsari, and Lahori Chicken Wings. Delight in mains like Rarah Gosht with rumali roti, Bhatti Murg Butter Masala with gilafi naan, and Lachhadar Patiyala Saag Paneer with mirchi paratha. Don’t miss the Amritsari Chole Kulcha and finish with a sweet Punjabi lassi or salted buttermilk. Each platter is served with sirka onions, choka hua mirch, and nimbu ka achar.